Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Up 128.6% in March

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the February 28th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,299.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. Autogrill has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

