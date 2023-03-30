AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 162.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 211.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,395.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,448.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,398.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock valued at $93,403,027. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.