Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Mar 30th, 2023

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

AVTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avantax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTA opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. Avantax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantax will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

