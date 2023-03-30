Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

AVTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avantax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTA opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. Avantax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantax will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

