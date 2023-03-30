Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $20,908,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avid Technology Profile

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading

