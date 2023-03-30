BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

BAIC Motor Price Performance

BCCMY stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

