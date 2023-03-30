BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
BAIC Motor Price Performance
BCCMY stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.
About BAIC Motor
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAIC Motor (BCCMY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.