Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $24,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $242,572. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

