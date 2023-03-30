Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $25,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 396,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 44,656 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -924.88%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.