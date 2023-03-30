Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,433,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

