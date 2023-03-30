Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

NYSE JPM opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.