Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOLGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.