Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
