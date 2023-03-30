Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

