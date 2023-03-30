Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.52. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 216,746 shares.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 87.40% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

