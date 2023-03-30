Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

About Biomea Fusion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

