Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $33.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biomea Fusion traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 4046622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 5.3 %

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -1.75.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.