Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $951.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

