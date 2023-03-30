Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$8.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$9.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.31.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
TSE BIR opened at C$7.65 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
