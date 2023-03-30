Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIR. CIBC reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.31.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE BIR opened at C$7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

