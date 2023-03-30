BMO Capital Markets Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$140.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at C$93.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.47. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$88.43 and a 1 year high of C$144.19.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

