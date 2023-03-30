BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the February 28th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.27.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
