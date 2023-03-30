BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the February 28th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 151,765 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.