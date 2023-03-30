BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a growth of 136.7% from the February 28th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance
LEO stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (LEO)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.