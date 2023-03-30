BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a growth of 136.7% from the February 28th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

LEO stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 286,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

