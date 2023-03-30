Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 203.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Properties Trading Up 4.4 %

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

