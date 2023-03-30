Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 112,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 167,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

BSX stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,217. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

