Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $15.66. Bowlero shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 438,690 shares changing hands.
BOWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 0.20.
In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares in the company, valued at $29,108,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $3,308,446.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,113,532 shares of company stock valued at $91,636,573 over the last ninety days. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $4,962,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
