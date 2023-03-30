Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $15.66. Bowlero shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 438,690 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,764,147 shares in the company, valued at $29,108,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $3,308,446.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,113,532 shares of company stock valued at $91,636,573 over the last ninety days. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $4,962,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.