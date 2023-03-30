Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.43. Braskem shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 226,880 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on BAK shares. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Trading Down 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Braskem
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
