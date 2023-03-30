Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.43. Braskem shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 226,880 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAK shares. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

