Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

