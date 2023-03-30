Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

