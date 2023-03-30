Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Holdings Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 179.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,043,000 after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 621,117 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% during the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after buying an additional 537,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 370.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 391,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 308,189 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

