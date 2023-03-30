Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.05. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 79,902 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -59.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

