Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 347.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $54.62 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

