Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$28.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALA. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB upped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.93.

TSE ALA opened at C$22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$31.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

