Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$28.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALA. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB upped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.93.
AltaGas Trading Up 1.4 %
TSE ALA opened at C$22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$31.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Further Reading
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.