Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.48.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$677.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.72. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
