Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.48.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$677.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.72. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

