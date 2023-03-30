Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$12.50

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE TOT opened at C$8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$9.87. The firm has a market cap of C$339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 197,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,711,215.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,433 shares in the company, valued at C$1,924,000.96. In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 197,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,711,215.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 222,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,924,000.96. Also, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach bought 4,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,095.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,281 shares in the company, valued at C$555,469.98. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 324,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,501. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

