Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.10.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.78. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 29.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3838485 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.