Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Target Price to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.87.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$40.81 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

