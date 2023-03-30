Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Target Price to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SES. National Bank Financial cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE SES opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.04 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.