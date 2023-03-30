Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.46. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

