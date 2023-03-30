Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,033.16% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

About Cardiff Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.