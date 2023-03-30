Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $482,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,161,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

