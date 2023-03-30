Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.70

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.70 and last traded at $132.43, with a volume of 63076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.46.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

