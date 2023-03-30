Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.70

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.70 and last traded at $132.43, with a volume of 63076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.