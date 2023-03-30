Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.36. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 371,927 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

