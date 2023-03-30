Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.36. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 371,927 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
