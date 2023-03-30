CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.63

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.63 and last traded at $94.42, with a volume of 41201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CGI by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,815 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,693,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,618,000 after acquiring an additional 90,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after acquiring an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

