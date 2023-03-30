Chardan Capital Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $5.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.57.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
TSHA stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
