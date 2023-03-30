Chardan Capital Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $5.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 229,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.