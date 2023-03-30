Chardan Capital Trims Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price to $5.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 229,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

