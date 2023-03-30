Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by Cfra to Market Weight

Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $486.86.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $349.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.29. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $574.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $132,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.