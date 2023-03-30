Chico Wealth RIA Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -374.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

