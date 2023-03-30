Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 55,393 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

CHT stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

