Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 598,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 0.1 %

CVII stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,492,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,297,000 after purchasing an additional 723,680 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,118,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,535 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the third quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

