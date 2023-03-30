CIBC Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$23.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.00.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.40.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7734434 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

