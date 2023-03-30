Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up to $48.61

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.61, but opened at $50.61. Ciena shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 743,307 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Ciena Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 454,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Ciena by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 159,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 52,699 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

