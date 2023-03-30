Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $585,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Shares of C stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

