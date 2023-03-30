Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

