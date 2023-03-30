Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.40.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.