Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.79.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.4 %
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
